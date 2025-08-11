Which Steelers Most Improved Their Roster Odds In First Preseason Game?

Which Steelers most improved their roster odds during the first preseason game?

Some of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ final roster spots will be decided based on what happens during their three preseason games. The exact number varies after year, and frankly, this year, it’s hard to gauge how many slots are realistically open. There are always longshots and underdogs—fun to root for, but rarely actually successful.

A few longshots did improve their roster odds in the first preseason game, though, like WR Ke’Shawn Williams. Although they have Calvin Austin III to return punts, he also showed an ability to be the backup there. And believe it or not, but teams actually do have backup punt returners.

But let’s stick with the more realistic candidates. Offensively, for me, there are two players who most improved their roster odds in the Steelers’ preseason debut. Those are QB Skylar Thompson and WR Scotty Miller. Thompson’s is a temporary spot, serving as QB3 while Will Howard heals and/or gets up to speed. Miller, on the other hand, could be competing for WR5/6.

Defensively, the Steelers who most improved their roster odds in the preseason debut are a little harder. I would argue CB Beanie Bishop Jr. is the most obvious, though I would also argue his game wasn’t as good as the stat sheet suggested. He benefited from a big drop down the field, for example. His big pass defensed? It never would have happened without an underthrown ball. And I’m one of the guys who has consistently argued all along Bishop was safe.

Although I’ll likely have him on the outside looking in for my next roster, Carson Bruener, the son of Steelers scout Mark Bruener, recorded two tackles in his first preseason game. That’s what they drafted him to do, which gives him a shot to unseat Mark Robinson, who had none.

Last and least is Cameron Johnston. While the Steelers are saying there’s a roster battle at punter, and that they would trade punt for punt in the preseason, I’m not really buying it. As long as Johnston punts well, I think they keep him and try to trade Corliss Waitman. And Johnston punted well on two punts, backed by a career’s worth of success.

