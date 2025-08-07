What Mike Tomlin Wants To See From Steelers In First Preseason Game

The Pittsburgh Steelers play a football game Saturday night. Yes, it’s only their first preseason game, but it’s still an exciting occasion. It will allow the 2025 Steelers to test themselves against a different team for the first time. While most of their starters won’t suit up, it’s still a good opportunity for the team to get some live reps in a game-like setting. Mike Tomlin shared what he’ll be looking for out of his team against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

“The focus for us is what we do,” Tomlin said Thursday via the team’s YouTube channel. “Part of being a good team is not beating your own butt. So, we’re focusing on some things relative to that. We’re looking for guys to make routine plays routinely. We’re looking for pre-snap cleanliness on both sides of the ball.

“From a penalty perspective, I expect the offense to manage the play clock, to manage shifts in motions in a clean manner. I expect the defense to be ready if the changes of pace in terms of how the opposing offenses operate. And I expect the guys to ball key, meaning to not be in the neutral zone and provide free yards and free plays or free possession downs. I expect situational knowledge and behavior to be on display.”

Some people don’t see much value in preseason football. While it’s still a game, it’s not a perfect simulation for when the live bullets start flying. Wins and losses matter less in the preseason if at all.

However, Tomlin still wants to leave with victory, and he’s got a list of things he wants his team to accomplish. Even though the starting units won’t be out there, expect Tomlin to be upset if the Steelers get called for a lot of penalties. He wants to see a smooth operation.

That might be easier said than done, though. The first preseason game might feature some sloppy football. That’s just the nature of the game. While players have been practicing diligently, a game is a different beast entirely. Additionally, the Jaguars are going to play their starters, which could give the Steelers a tougher task. However, those reps could prove to be more valuable, too.

Also, many Steelers will be seeing their first NFL action this week. The preseason is a good time for rookies to prove their worth. Some, like Derrick Harmon, are guaranteed to make the Steelers’ 53-man roster. Others, like undrafted free agent Sebastian Castro, have a less clear path to making the team. Their performance in the preseason will impact their chances, positively or negatively.

However, like Tomlin says, the most important part is making the routine plays routinely. Splash plays matter less if a player can’t be trusted over the course of an entire game. Tomlin is looking for a clean game. We’ll see if the Steelers can deliver for him.