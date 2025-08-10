What Did We Learn From Steelers’ First Preseason Game?

What did we learn from the Steelers’ first preseason game?

The Steelers are now 1-0 in the preseason, scoring a 31-25 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. But does it mean anything, and if so, what? Perhaps the result itself doesn’t mean a great deal, but there are still observations to make, particularly regarding individual performances.

One thing that was obvious is that the Steelers’ defense without its stars is pretty transparent. They certainly gave the Jaguars their B Team, for the most part, minus a starter here and there. And those starters, like Payton Wilson and DeShon Elliott, played well while they did play.

Many of the Steelers’ key starters on offense, of course, also did not play in the first preseason game. Outside of the offensive line, backups featured heavily, or rather rotational players. Roman Wilson and Darnell Washington, however, both stepped up in their brief cameos, the latter with an impressive touchdown.

As far as disappointments go, upon initial impression, I was hoping to see more of an impact from the rookie defensive linemen, Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black. The Steelers’ pass rush as a whole didn’t really show up in this preseason game. Jack Sawyer had a couple pressures, but he couldn’t finish his one sack opportunity.

One interesting battle is the one for the final wide receiver spot—and perhaps the number of wide receiver spots. Could Scotty Miller overtake Robert Woods in the pecking order, or perhaps coexist on the 53-man roster? Miller showed in the Steelers’ first preseason game the momentum he had been building in camp.

The Steelers also had some other interesting showings from the receiver group in last night’s preseason game. Both Max Hurleman and Ke’Shawn Williams scored touchdowns, while Roc Taylor managed to make some played. At running back, Trey Sermon scored a touchdown, and Lew Nichols displayed physical running late in the game. It appears their practice squad may be filling out nicely.

Another thing we learned, which I’ll expand upon later today, is this. If the Steelers want Skylar Thompson as their QB3 while Will Howard recovers from injury and gets himself up to speed, they may have to keep him on the 53-man roster after last night’s preseason game. Especially if he can build upon it over the next two weeks.

The Steelers are rebuilding, or reloading, whatever they feel the need to call it, after another disappointment last season. Though they limped into the playoffs, they once again embarrassed themselves therein.

Just like last year, the biggest question hanging over the Steelers is the quarterback question. While they made a lot of moves, they have to put the pieces together. The 2025 NFL Draft class could play a big role, but veteran additions will be paramount.

But we still have a long training camp ahead for Steelers football. We survived the Aaron Rodgers situation and moved on to other things–other dramas sometimes. Now it’s about evaluating the roster in place and filling holes as we go.