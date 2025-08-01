What are the Steelers doing with DeMarvin Leal?

Entering Year 4, DeMarvin Leal still appears to be a man without a country in the Steelers’ defensive pecking order. Throughout his career, he has played not only a different positions, but at different sizes. This year has been particularly odd, as he appears to have added weight, yet had been playing at outside linebacker.

With injuries to defensive tackles, the Steelers did move Leal inside yesterday, but for how long? They will surely get one or two back, and they just signed one. Once they have their defensive interior back in order, does he kick back outside? What exactly do they intend to do with him, provided they have a plan at all?

The Steelers selected DeMarvin Leal in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Thus far, he has only contributed sporadically, though injuries robbed him of most of last season. He seemed to have his strongest offseason yet a year ago, but he didn’t get to show it. Was that just fool’s gold, or did we actually miss out on something?

By all appearances, this will be his last chance to prove it. At the moment, DeMarvin Leal is in a fierce battles for a roster spot, pitted against a smorgasbord of competitors. From Isaiahh Loudermilk and Logan Lee to Daniel Ekuale and Dean Lowry, let’s say he has company.

Now, a handful of them are dealing with injuries right now, and that can always help make decisions. But the ultimate question remains: what are the Steelers doing with DeMarvin Leal, and is it part of a plan? For the first time in his NFL career, he actually looks like a defensive lineman. That doesn’t necessarily mean he will play on the defensive line, though.

More and more, the Steelers are leaning into versatility. Right now, it would seems as though the best fit for Leal is on the edge in a nickel look, which is effectively a four-man front. That is the closest he’ll come to playing in a 4-3 defense, which has arguably always better fit him. There is, of course, that minor nagging issue lurking behind all this. Before he can do anything at all, DeMarvin Leal has to earn a roster spot, and that is less certain than ever.

