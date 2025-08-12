What Aaron Rodgers Didn’t Learn From Brett Favre Motivated Him To Become A Better Mentor

Aaron Rodgers wasn’t expected to slide to the 24th overall pick in the 2005 NFL Draft, but when he did, the Green Bay Packers saw the perfect opportunity to draft their quarterback of the future. With a 36-year-old Brett Favre, Green Bay drafted Rodgers in the first round, but Favre wasn’t keen on mentoring his eventual replacement. And Rodgers sat behind him for three years before emerging as a starter in 2008 after Favre was traded to the New York Jets.

Speaking on the DVE Morning Show, Rodgers said that not having a real mentor in Favre has motivated him to try and become the best mentor he can for younger quarterbacks, including current Steelers rookie Will Howard.

“I think just like parents want to raise their kids and do better than their parents, with respect for they’re just trying to do their best, as an older player, and they drafted Jordan Love, and even the guys we had before that, I always wanted to give them what I didn’t have those three years,” Rodgers said Tuesday. “When I came in, Brett was 36 years old, I was 21, he still wanted to play. But I just feel like there was a way to do that mentorship, still be the guy, and still play as well as you want and still pass on the knowledge to the next generation.”

“I’ve always tried to do it with my backups, but when there’s such a big age gap, like with Jordan, me and Zach Wilson, and then with me and Will now, I just want to pass on what I learned to those guys.”

Favre was already established as one of the league’s top quarterbacks when the team drafted Rodgers, and he didn’t want to give up his job. In turn, he didn’t do a lot of mentorship to show Rodgers what he had learned from his time in the league. A similar situation could have played out when Green Bay drafted Jordan Love in 2020, but Rodgers, despite still playing at an elite level, took the opposite approach to teach his eventual successor.

In a recent interview with Kevin Clark on This Is Football, Love praised Rodgers and talked about all the things the four-time NFL MVP does that rubbed off on him, and he’s talked this offseason about Rodgers being a great mentor for him. Love is now one of the league’s top quarterbacks, and it’s hard to not think that learning from Rodgers played a big part in his development.

The Steelers are hoping the same could be true one day for Will Howard. The relationship between Rodgers and Howard has been one of the team’s biggest storylines throughout the offseason, as Rodgers has been a sounding board for Howard, who is more than happy to soak up anything Rodgers wants to tell him.

A good quarterback should never truly feel threatened, even with the team drafting a first-round quarterback. Rodgers knew he could still play at a high level while also helping the guys behind him learn and develop to one day become good starters. He never had that with Favre, which can be really tough for a young player just looking for his shot in the league. Rodgers said in the interview that players don’t choose who drafts them. He didn’t choose to go to Green Bay, nor did Love, so it’s not fair to the player to not be a mentor for them.

It’s a great mindset to have, and if he can continue to help Howard grow and develop, Rodgers will watch his career like a proud parent.