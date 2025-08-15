‘We Were The Best’: Larry Foote Thinks Steelers’ Defenses In 2000s Are ‘Overlooked’ In All-Time Discussions

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a legacy of legendary defenses. In the 1970s, that was their identity and one of the main reasons they won four Super Bowls. Then, in the 2000s, the Steelers once again fielded championship-level defenses. Now, the 2025 Steelers are hoping to follow in the footsteps of those teams. Juan Thornhill thinks they can be the best ever, but former Steelers linebacker Larry Foote contests that the Pittsburgh defenses he was part of take that title.
“They’ve definitely got talent,” Foote said recently on the Breakfast with Benz podcast. “I’m always gonna say we were the best. I’m arguing with people all the time with that, especially online. I think we always got overlooked because of Steelers and defense, 70s, 80s, even the 90s. They got 17 games to go prove it.”
Foote was with the Steelers for two separate stints. Drafted in 2002, he remained with the Steelers through the 2008 season. Then, he returned to them in 2010, sticking in Pittsburgh until after the 2013 season.
During that time, the Steelers often had one of, if not the best defense in the NFL. They went to three Super Bowls, winning two. Those units were filled with stars, too. They had players like Joey Porter, Troy Polamalu, James Harrison, and James Farrior. Additionally, they had some more underrated players like Casey Hampton, Aaron Smith, LaMarr Woodley, Ike Taylor, and Ryan Clark.
The list of great Steelers defenders in the 2000s goes on and on. However, they aren’t often talked about as the best defense of all time. Foote likely has a point that they suffer from comparisons to the Steel Curtain of the 1970s. That unit is etched in history for some of its exploits. Every great Steelers defense will inevitably be compared to that standard.
Are the Steelers’ defenses of the 2000s among the best ever? That’s a tough argument to make. However, are they in that discussion? That feels more appropriate. They were dominant for multiple years, being the backbone of several championship teams. It can’t be denied that they were amazing. Maybe they are among the best ever. That’s subjective, though, and it’s easy to see why they would be Foote’s choice.