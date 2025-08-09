‘We Have the Pieces To Do It’: Beanie Bishop Jr. Confident Steelers Can Have Top Defense

Defense has created quite a buzz at Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. For most of camp Pittsburgh’s defense has suffocated QB Aaron Rodgers and the offense. It has been so dominant that earlier this week S Juan Thornhill said he thinks it can be the best defense of all time. While Thornhill has lofty expectations, DB Beanie Bishiop Jr. also thinks defense can be elite.

“We have the pieces to do it,” Bishop said via Pittsburgh’s DSEN. “Obviously, guys get paid a lot of money. We probably have one of the highest-paid defenses. That’s what people expect, and we have a lot of high expectations ourself. And obviously Pittsburgh’s known for Super Bowls and defense.”

The Steelers do have the highest-paid defense in the league, one headlined by the highest paid non-quarterback in OLB T.J. Watt. However, the Steelers have had the highest-paid defense for the past few seasons and have disappointed. Pittsburgh hasn’t had a top-five defense since 2020.

This year could be different. For one, rookie DL Derrick Harmon could be DT Cameron Heyward’s best running mate on the defensive line since Stephon Tuitt. Harmon is already a starter, and his teammates have said he doesn’t play like a rookie.

Second, the linebacker corps could be the best the Steelers have had in a long time. Both Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson are receiving rave reviews as Queen looks to bounce back from a shaky first season in Pittsburgh. Finally, the Steelers have potentially their best cornerback room of all time. CB Jalen Ramsey still plays at a close to an elite level. Joey Porter Jr. is poised to take a leap and become a top-10 cornerback, and Darius Slay Jr. is still an effective cover cornerback at 34 years old.

Pittsburgh can be elite at all three levels on defense. The question is whether the team finally puts it together. Yes, the defense looks great in training camp, but defenses often look better than offenses in camp. Even last season, the Steelers’ defense played at an elite level before faltering down the stretch.

The Steelers need their highest-paid defense to play at an elite level for 17 games and then in the playoffs. As Bishop said, the Steelers are known for Super Bowls and defense. If the Steelers want to win a Super Bowl this year, it will have to be on the back of an elite defense.