Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 69)

Aug. 27 – Ep. 69: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I react to the Steelers’ initial 53-man roster and recap all of the biggest surprises including the defensive back room, the team keeping four quarterbacks and more.

For the second topic, we discuss the many WRs on the move around the NFL and the high trade price as the Steelers still haven’t added anybody.

For the third topic, we talk about all of the notable injuries exiting the preseason with the first regular-season game just around the corner.

To wrap things up, we answer a listener question about starters not playing in the preseason.

Thank you for joining us for this 35-minute episode, and we hope to see your thoughts in the comment section.

Call the hotline at (412) 254-3145 and leave us a question for a chance to have it answered in a future episode. You can also text the line if you don’t wish to have your voice on the show!

Follow us on Twitter:

Ross: @Ross_McCorkle

Joe: @jclark1233

Check out the show on YouTube.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.