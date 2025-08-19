Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 68)

Aug. 19 – Ep. 68: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I start by recapping the Steelers’ second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the teams’ joint practice last Thursday. We highlight Roman Wilson, Kalen Johnson, Derrick Harmon and more from Saturday’s game.

For the second topic, we discuss several position battles with the 53-man roster cutdown one week away. We focus on wide receiver and cornerback in particular but also touch on the punter battle.

For the third topic, we talk about WR Gabe Davis coming in for his second visit of the offseason today and debate how he would fit in the current WR room.

To wrap things up, we answer a listener question about the offensive line’s performance during the preseason.

