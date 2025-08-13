Watch: The Depot Dive (Episode 67)

Aug. 13 – Ep. 67: On this episode of The Depot Dive, Joe Clark and I kick things off with a lengthy recap of the Steelers’ first preseason game. We talk about who looked sharp, who disappointed and everything in between.

For the second topic, we discuss Cam Heyward’s hold-in turning ugly and the possibility of him sitting out games this season. We weigh in with our opinions on the matter and what we think will ultimately happen.

For the third topic, we talk about the Steelers reportedly having renewed interest in adding a No. 2 WR.

To wrap things up, we have a discussion about OL coach Pat Meyer’s role in the run-game coordination.

