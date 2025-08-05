Watch: The Depot 180 — August 5 — Episode 533

Episode 533 — Aug. 5, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last few days of Pittsburgh Steelers news? Don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, this quick three-minute recap should get you up to date.

The Pittsburgh Steelers wrapped up their 11th training camp practice and the offense finally showed signs of life. WR Roman Wilson ended up being one of the big standouts of the day. In today’s episode, I recap some of the latest from training camp including injury news, standouts, and more ahead of Saturday’s preseason opener.

