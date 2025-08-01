Watch: The Depot 180 — August 1 — Episode 532

Episode 532 — Aug. 1, 2025

Were you too busy to keep up with the last couple of days of Pittsburgh Steelers news and don’t know where to start? I’ll catch you up on “The Depot 180.” From player news to the transaction wire, I will get you up to speed in a quick three-minute update.

The offense is starting to figure things out at training camp after getting pushed around the first several practices. But will it continue improving tonight during the annual Friday Night Lights practice? I discuss some of the latest from camp and a star WR who may be available if the Steelers want to continue their wildly unpredictable offseason.

