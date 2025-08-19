‘Watch Out:’ Ben Roethlisberger Thinks Steelers’ Offense Will Be Potent If O-Line Can Protect Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers spent time, money, and draft capital to revamp their offense this offseason. Particularly, the addition of QB Aaron Rodgers has the potential to make Pittsburgh’s passing game better than it’s been in years. After getting an up-close look at the team during their joint practice last Thursday, former Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger thinks that the addition of Rodgers can make the offense dangerous.
“If he can have time to throw the ball, you’re going to see some crazy stuff happen. There are some weapons,” Roethlisberger said on the latest episode of his Footbahlin podcast. “The question, and I think we probably put it in here, you’re only gonna be as good as your O-Line is. If you can give Aaron time, watch out.”
The offensive line has been one of the biggest questions for the Steelers this offseason. The returns from the starting offensive line, at least in pass-blocking, have been solid through two preseason games.
The Steelers are relying on Broderick Jones to bounce back with a move to his natural left tackle position. Troy Fautanu, who only played one game as a rookie, will play on the right side. While Jones struggled early in training camp, he is showing improvement now. The offensive line as a whole oozes with potential. If they can live up to it, the Steelers offense should be able to make some noise.
Rodgers hasn’t played in a preseason game, so we don’t know how he’ll look against competition sans his own defense. But from what Roethlisberger saw against the Buccaneers, it seems like Rodgers will be just fine.
He didn’t have his best season in 2024 with the New York Jets, but he looked better during the second half of the season. With a Steelers team desperate for offensive success, Rodgers represents some hope that Pittsburgh can achieve that.
Rodgers won’t play in Thursday’s preseason finale either, so the first chance to see him operate will be in Week 1 against the New York Jets. It’s a game that has added motivation for Rodgers, who will be playing against his former team. If the line does their job, it sounds like Rodgers should be able to put together a strong season.
It would be huge for Pittsburgh’s playoff chances if the line can consistently be good all season. That could lead to a nice bounce back season for Rodgers, one with lofty possibilities.