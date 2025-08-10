Watch: Max Hurleman Finds End Zone To Cap Two-Minute Drill

He was called the “camp darling” last week by longtime reporter Mark Kaboly, and late in the first half Saturday night in the preseason opener against the Jacksonville Jaguars, undrafted rookie free agent Max Hurleman came up clutch for the Steelers.

The running back turned wide receiver in training camp made a pair of impressive catches on a two-minute drill drive from quarterback Skylar Thompson, including a sliding 3-yard touchdown catch in the right-front pylon, giving Pittsburgh a 14-9 lead at the half.

Hurleman earned an offseason roster spot with the Steelers after a tryout in rookie minicamp. Taking advantage of the opportunity, Hurleman has done nothing but make plays during training camp in Latrobe, turning heads and generating a great deal of attention.

At Cornell, Hurleman played running back and wide receiver. He switched to cornerback last season after transferring to Notre Dame as the Fighting Irish made a run to the national championship game.

He measured in at 5107, 200 pounds at Notre Dame Pro Day and ran a 4.68 40-yard dash with a 36-inch vertical. The Steelers had a significant presence at the Notre Dame Pro Day, and Hurleman earned a rookie minicamp tryout.

Then, he made plays during rookie minicamp, earning a contract from the Black and Gold.

Now he’s carried over his strong play in training camp into the preseason. Along with his 3-yard touchdown catch, Hurleman also made an impressive 26-yard grab, using a subtle head fake to win out of the slot, get inside the defender and make the catch up the seam.

The rookie took a shot at the catch point, too, holding on for the splash play.

He might have been tabbed as a camp darling, but so far in his preseason debut he’s proving it’s not a fluke.