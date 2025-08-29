Watch: How Rookie ILB Carson Bruener Made Steelers’ Roster

Bringing you guys another video today. Here, we’re looking at how Pittsburgh Steelers rookie inside linebacker Carson Bruener beat out Mark Robinson and made the roster as the team’s No. 5 inside linebacker. We go through several special teams clips to show the notable tackles and blocks Bruener made to earn a spot on the 53.

