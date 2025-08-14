Watch: Grading Derrick Harmon, Yahya Black’s Debuts

Bringing you guys another video. Today, we’re breaking down the NFL debuts of Pittsburgh Steelers rookie defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black in last Saturday’s tilt against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Harmon had a more mixed performance but flashed while Black had a strong showing across just 10 snaps. We go through several clips of both throughout this video.

As always, leave your comments below. And thanks for watching.

Attention: We know some users have had issues with their video skipping to another one about 30 seconds in. Roughly 25 seconds in, you will see a prompt on the screen that gives you the choice to “next” or “stay,” click the “stay” button to continue watching the current video. That will avoid being bumped to another video.

**If you are having a hard time seeing the video, please check your adblock extension to allow Steelers Depot, or consider buying our ad-free version.