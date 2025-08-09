Watch: Darnell Washington Hauls In Steelers’ First Preseason TD

Entering Year 2 with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, tight end Darnell Washington is expected to take a step forward as a receiving option in the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense.

On Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Steelers utilized Washington in a big way, leading to the first touchdown of the preseason for the Black and Gold.

Facing a 2nd and 6 from the Jaguars’ 19-yard line, quarterback Mason Rudolph fired a dart up the seam to Washington, who leaped high and engulfed the football. He then dragged a defender into the end zone to give the Steelers a 7-3 lead at EverBank Stadium.

The red-zone touchdown was a long time coming for Washington. Based on his usage so far in training camp, Washington has been a big part of the passing attack, with the offense utilizing his size in the red zone.

Based on training camp stats from Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, Washington has hauled in 10 of his 11 targets for 91 yards and three touchdowns, dominating throughout sessions in Latrobe.

He’s had a great camp, with longtime Steelers reporter Mark Kaboly calling him the star of it. The only real question was if it would show up in a game.

Right away, it did.

Rudolph’s throw to Washington capped a strong opening drive as Pittsburgh marched 65 yards in nine plays with Arthur Smith having the offense coming out throwing. Rudolph completed all seven of his passes on the drive for 70 yards and the score.

The Steelers’ opening drive was rather encouraging. The young offensive line held up in pass protection, second-year receiver Roman Wilson made some plays in the passing game, and Rudolph kept things organized and on track.

For Washington, it’s a positive sign that he could be utilized in the red zone in a major way this season. He’s a huge mismatch for defenders, and he just swallows up footballs with his huge hands, making him a dependable weapon. Last season, Washington hauled in 19 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown, scoring his first career touchdown in Week 2 on the road in Denver.