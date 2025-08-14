‘Vicious Player:’ Andy Weidl Says Jalen Ramsey’s Physicality Is ‘Contagious’

The Pittsburgh Steelers do not ever want a repeat of their playoff loss to the Baltimore Ravens last season. The defense allowed 299 rushing yards in the 28-14 loss. It was a big part of their draft process. That’s why they took players like Derrick Harmon and Yayha Black. But it also was part of the reason they traded for CB Jalen Ramsey.

Now, I don’t know about you, but physicality isn’t the first thing that comes to mind when I think about elite corners. But according to Steelers assistant general manager Andy Weidl, Ramsey’s physical nature is having a positive affect on his teammates.

“Jalen Ramsey, he is a vicious player,” Weidl said Thursday during his pre-practice press conference per video from 93.7 The Fan. “You watch him hit, you watch the mentality he plays with. He’s aggressive, he’s a violent hitter, and that mindset, it becomes contagious.”

Ramsey has certainly made an impact on the Steelers during training camp. Jeff Hathhorn, the sports director of 93.7 The Fan, called him “the most impactful player” over the course of camp. He’s showcased his versatility, playing outside corner, slot corner, and even some free safety.

But it’s his physical play that’s impacting his teammates in a positive way. Having players in the secondary who are willing to get physical and hit opponents makes the Steelers harder to play against. You want great cover guys, but if you have guys who can cover and are willing to mix it up physically at the line of scrimmage and at the catch point, that’s a recipe for a no-fly zone in the secondary. And it has to be a collective philosophy.

But Jalen Ramsey isn’t just a physical presence. He can cover opponents as well. At the end of training camp, he went toe to toe with WR DK Metcalf at the goal line and beat him for a pass breakup. It was a standout moment, proving that Ramsey can still cover elite wide receivers. And that’s what head coach Mike Tomlin is going to have the seven-time Pro Bowler do, cover the top receivers.

Jalen Ramsey can cover and he can play physical. And, according to Andy Weidl, that physical nature is rubbing off on his teammates. Hopefully, that means a lot fewer guys running wide open and more pass breakups this season.