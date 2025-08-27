Two Steelers Clear Waivers, Head To Injured Reserve

Tuesday was a big day for the Pittsburgh Steelers, as they cut their roster down to 53 players along with the rest of the NFL. Two players who found themselves being waived were WR Brandon Johnson and DL Domenique Davis. Each player cleared waivers, and now head to the Injured Reserve list on split salaries.

Domenique Davis & Brandon Johnson both cleared waivers on Wednesday and both have reverted to Pittsburgh's IR on split salaries for now. #Steelers #NFL — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 27, 2025

Johnson had some impressive moments in camp as part of a crowded receiving room. Unfortunately, he sustained a foot injury during the Steelers’ last preseason game against the Carolina Panthers and didn’t return. He was already on the roster bubble, and that injury pushed him outside of it. However, he clears waivers and remain with the Steelers.

Davis has had an interesting few months. When the Steelers signed S Chuck Clark early in training camp, he was waived. Shortly after, he was brought back. He was waived again along with Johnson on Tuesday. Each of these two players head to the IR for the 2025 season but can be cut if they reach a monetary agreement with the team.

While Tuesday was a busy day for the Steelers, they haven’t done much adding to their roster since. Pittsburgh hasn’t claimed any players who were cut by other teams so far, although they may have made a claim and lost out to another team. There were rumors connecting Pittsburgh to one of Aaron Rodgers’ former receivers in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, but he reportedly chose the San Francisco 49ers instead.

Pittsburgh has managed to retain several players who were cut yesterday, including Beanie Bishop Jr. and DeMarvin Leal. Those two, along with Robert Woods, are reportedly signing with Pittsburgh’s practice squad. You can track the Steelers’ practice squad here.

We’ll see what happens with Johnson and Davis, but for now they head to the Injured Reserve list.