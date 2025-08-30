Two Dogs, One Bone: Skowronek, Woods, and the Brutal Math of Cut Day

The NFL can be a bit wild sometimes; it’s not always about the “next man up.” It’s like playing musical chairs with some math involved. Take Ben Skowronek’s story about Robert Woods; it shows how things can flip. One year, the veteran sticks around, and the next it’s the younger guy’s turn. It’s not personal, just how the numbers work out.

Skowronek and Woods have bumped into each other in L.A., Houston, and now Pittsburgh. Sharing those places makes the competition hit harder than fans might think. One season, the front office prefers the guy with the smooth routes; the next, they might lean towards the all-around special-teamer. It’s all about contracts, guarantees, injury designations, and special teams roles, not just who had the best August stats.

Skowronek didn’t see it as revenge, though; he called Woods “an elite vet and a great dude.” Ultimately, respect matters more than just the roster numbers.

“Last year, they kept him in Houston over me, and I got released. Today he’s cut. It’s wild how it flips,” Skowronek said of Woods on The Christian Kuntz podcast. “Through all of it, he’s been an elite vet and a great dude… two dogs, one bone.”

Woods didn’t have the best luck on cut day, but that wasn’t the end of his story. Pittsburgh brought him back onto the practice squad, which keeps his voice and experience in the mix. This just goes to show that cut day doesn’t wipe out relationships; it just shakes things up a bit.

For a younger receiver like Skowronek, having Woods around as a sounding board without competing with him for an active spot may be the best possible outcome.

This isn’t the same Robert Woods who racked up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons. Now in his 14th year, he’s not quite the explosive player he used to be. Still, his attention to detail, solid routes, and professionalism are super valuable. Being on the practice squad, he’s essential for mentoring the younger guys, stepping in if injuries happen, and giving the coaches a reliable emergency option when they need it.

For Skowronek, this is probably the best scenario for Woods to stay as a mentor without blocking his path to a roster spot. Cut day isn’t just about picking the final 53 players; there can still be a lot of movement afterward, with players potentially changing up before Week 1.

It’s a tough situation: you can pour your heart into your work, but still get caught up in the numbers game with other positions. It’s really frustrating to do well at your job but end up on the wrong side of someone else’s roster choices.

Mike Tomlin’s “two dogs, one bone” saying has really caught on in Pittsburgh. It doesn’t just hype up the struggle; it sets the stage for the competition. You’ve got to bring your A-game like your job is on the line—because it is. Show some respect for the guy you’re up against, because next season, it could be you or him.

The fact that Skowronek is quoting Tomlin shows he’s really tuned into the program. Compete hard. Respect each other. Let things play out as they will.