Troy Fautanu ‘Super Grateful’ To Be Healthy To Open 2025 After Trying Injury Last Year

2024 Steelers first-round draft pick Troy Fautanu missed nearly all of his rookie season, so he’s not taking the opportunity in front of him lightly. In addition to a torn MCL, he suffered a dislocated kneecap, landing him on the Reserve/Injured List. Set to make his second debut of sorts, he reflected on the journey that has brought him here.

“I’m truly blessed to be in this position”, Fautanu told reporters yesterday, via the Steelers’ website. “Obviously, I was grateful last year being on the team, getting drafted. But to be in this position, looking back now at what I had to do through with rehab and stuff, battling my mental, I’m just super grateful that I’m here today, and so excited to see what this team could do”.

Although he played left tackle in college, the Steelers didn’t wait long to install him as their right tackle. While they hoped to move Broderick Jones to left tackle last season, injuries prevented them from fully implementing their plans. Eventually, after Fautanu recovered from a preseason knee injury, he took over Jones’ spot at right tackle. He started in Week 2 and played most of the snaps, but suffered a season-ending knee injury later that week.

Fautanu did not practice again until OTAs in May, and not without some hesitance. Even going into training camp, OL coach Pat Meyer acknowledges he had to get his bearings back after the injury. It didn’t take too long, though, and his teammates were duly impressed.

This year, the Steelers finally have the starting offensive line that they wanted in place. Broderick Jones is now at left tackle, and Troy Fautanu is at right tackle. Though they still haven’t played together much, as Isaac Seumalo didn’t do much work in camp. The rest of the line with Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick, however, has been developing chemistry.

Fautanu and the rest of the offensive linemen know how much is on their shoulders. The Steelers need their investments in this area to pay off, and to steer the offense. They want to have a strong and efficient run game, and they have a 42-year-old quarterback to keep upright.

The Steelers have waited a long time for this, the unveiling of their rebuilt offensive line. Minus Seumalo, they hope to keep this young nucleus together for years to come. HC Mike Tomlin talked about them being in each other’s weddings and being the godfathers of one another’s children. That’s the type of relationship he wants this offensive line to have, as the Maurkice Pouncey line did.

I don’t know if Troy Fautanu is going to be a godfather any time soon, but he has put in the work. Arguably, he has been the Steelers’ most impressive lineman this offseason. Especially as training camp progressed and he cleared hurdles in his return from injury, he looked like a first-round talent. And that’s no small feat given the injury he suffered and the mental hurdles he overcame to return.