Troy Fautanu Had To Get His Timing Back, Make Corrections In Past Week, Pat Meyer Says

After missing nearly all of his rookie season, OT Troy Fautanu is still playing a bit of catchup, Steelers OL coach Pat Meyer admits. Suffering multiple knee injuries, including a dislocated kneecap, the first-round pick only made it into one game in 2024. The team is extremely high on him, however, and believes he can be an elite right tackle.

First, however, he has had to get back to where he was, and Meyer believes he’s done that in recent weeks. “Troy’s been solid”, he said on the Breakfast with Benz podcast. Noting the work he had put in against T.J. Watt, Meyer added, “He’s a powerful kid. He’s diligent about his work, and they all feed off each other. He’s done an admirable job right now. So just continue to work timing, different approaches to the blocks. But he’s done a nice job”.

The Steelers selected Troy Fautanu 20th overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft. Projected to start Day 1, a preseason knee injury delayed his debut. He started in Week 2, initially rotating with Broderick Jones before taking over. The following week, however, he dislocated his kneecap. He did not return to practice until the Steelers opened OTAs in May.

A highly experienced college starter, Fautanu still has to grow. His injury robbed him of the opportunity to do that, so he has spent this year not only growing, but also catching back up to where he was before the injury. And that took some time, Meyer acknowledged.

“Coming back early in camp his timing was a little bit off—just like it always is. Your timing’s off after not seeing it, your set timing and stuff”, he said of Fautanu. “He’s got his timing back and he’s learning the little, basic nuances to some of the different techniques with his feet and hand timing and his strike. But he’s done a nice job over the last week or so of correcting some of that stuff”.

Even if Pro Football Focus didn’t come away impressed with Fautanu in his return to game action last Saturday, he still showed a lot to like. Working against a quality rusher in Joshua Hines-Allen, the actual tape is a bit more convincing. He didn’t have a perfect rep on every snap, but you see the polish and the technique. He should only continue to improve as he puts more reps under his belt—which is true of any young player. The actual tape shows more than what PFF managed to see, anyway.