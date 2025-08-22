Trai Essex Thinks ‘Real Deal’ Yahya Black Has Been ‘A Little More Impressive’ Than Derrick Harmon

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a few additions to their defensive line during this year’s draft. Two on the interior expect to play a big role in Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black. Despite being a fifth-round pick, former Steelers OL Trai Essex thinks Black has been more impressive this preseason.

“He looks like the real deal,” Essex said Friday on 93.7 The Fan. “He looks like he’s having fun out there, too. That’s a great thing. And dare I say, he’s been a little more impressive than Harmon out there. Yahya Black has really shown up and I know [Mike Tomlin] likes seeing that. You can’t have enough depth on the d-line.”

It’s hard to judge the two strictly off Thursday’s game since Harmon left it with an injury. He was carted off the field late in the second quarter with an emotional look on his face that made Steelers fans fear the worst. However, it seems like Harmon and the Steelers avoided anything too serious. He’s expected to be out a couple of weeks with a knee sprain. Not ideal, but far from the worst-case scenario many initially expected.

That said, when both are healthy, Essex may be right that Yahya Black has made more of an impact. Harmon logged a lot of snaps and did record his only sack of the preseason last week against the Buccaneers. However, Black has now put together three straight strong performances, with last night arguably being his best one.

He finished the game with two sacks, each being his first two in this preseason. One of those came on this beautiful rep.

Black’s other sack came with some help from Julius Welschof, the two bringing down Bryce Perkins and forcing a fumble in the process.

Black initially profiled as a run stopper. He has a massive frame, which makes him impossible to move and allows him to clog running lanes. He was thought to have potential as a pass rusher, but most expected that to slowly develop over time. While it’s only the preseason, he’s showing that capability already. His rip move in the clip above is an example of that.

We don’t know exactly how long Harmon will be out. But based on his strong preseason, Yahya Black should see plenty of reps in his absence. If Black can carry this level of play into the regular season, he might be looking like a steal of a fifth-round selection.