Trai Essex Has Some Concerns After Kaleb Johnson’s Debut: Left ‘Some Hay To Be Made’

The Steelers gave RB Kaleb Johnson the starring role on Saturday night, but he failed to do very much with it. While it’s certainly not time to panic, the rookie third-round pick has some adjustments to make before the regular season. Although he showed some flashes, former Steelers OL Trai Essex saw some cause for concern.

“Kaleb Johnson, who’s had a really good camp up to this point, I thought might have looked a little tentative out there”, he said on The Snap Count, along with Charlie Batch. “I was concerned, because our yards per carry were a little low. I thought maybe we didn’t get enough push up front, but the o-line actually got some pretty good push on some zone plays that I thought Kaleb could’ve pressed the hole a little more”.

Essex allowed that this being Kaleb Johnson’s first game played a role in how he looked. Everyone playing in the NFL for the first time will have some emotions, and Johnson acknowledges that he suffers from pre-game nerves. He talked about how doing kick returns helps him in that regard.

Essex also talked about the necessary rapport a running back has to build with the linemen. “I think that’s just gonna take a few more games. I have faith in his ability. But that was a little bit of a disappointment seeing that there was some hay to be made in the run game that we did not take advantage of”, he concluded.

Kaleb Johnson finished the game with just 20 yards on eight rush attempts. He caught one pass for six yards on two targets, the other target resulting in an ugly drop. While the longest play he managed was seven yards, he did show some flash. Most notably, he displayed the quickness to win the edge, which could be a key change for the Steelers’ offense.

EZ view of longest run that Kaleb Johnson had versus Jaguars #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/zaha9MwCWJ — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) August 11, 2025

Even with Aaron Rodgers, the Steelers very much want to be a rushing offense, and they drafted Kaleb Johnson to do that. While nothing he did in his debut was alarming, we did not see the type of performance they anticipate seeing from him in the future.

Although they sat several starters, the Steelers should have been equipped to run block with the starting unit. The offensive line played, minus Isaac Seumalo, as did TE Darnell Washington. Of course, it wasn’t all down to Johnson, but one can certainly argue that he did not maximize all of his opportunities.

Batch, for what it’s worth, advised Kaleb Johnson to be more patient and watch Le’Veon Bell’s tape. Others think he should do the exact opposite and show more decisiveness. We don’t yet know what style will work best for him within the Steelers’ scheme—which is part of the value of the preseason, to figure all of that stuff out.