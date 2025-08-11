Trai Essex Expects Darnell Washington To Lead Steelers TEs In Touchdowns

Heading into his third year, expectations are starting to rise for Darnell Washington. The hulking tight end showed up to training camp in great shape and is making a name for himself through the first couple weeks of practices. He got his chance during the Steelers’ 31-25 win over the Jaguars Saturday night and took advantage of it. Washington caught a 19-yard pass up the seam from Mason Rudolph for the Steelers’ first touchdown of the preseason.

Washington seems to have his best football in front of him. But he is in a crowded tight end room, Pat Freiermuth and Jonnu Smith also vying for targets. Former Steelers OL Trai Essex thinks Washington could put together the best season of all three, even if the numbers may not necessarily reflect it.

“A good season for him won’t look like the others [Freiermuth and Smith],” Essex said Monday on 93.7 The Fan. “I think he can have the best season, and probably the worst pass-catching numbers, because I think his effect is gonna be felt across multiple parts of the offense, not just in the pass game. He’s gonna be a valuable part of this team, but in multiple ways.”

The Steelers have a wealth of talent at tight end, and each player brings something different to the room. Freiermuth is more balanced, an able blocker who runs routes well and provides a safety blanket to his quarterback. Smith isn’t known for his blocking but does offer much more versatility, able to play receiver and running back as well.

Darnell Washington’s massive frame is a big aspect of his game. Obviously it helps him as a blocker, with the Georgia product even mentioning that he’d be willing to play tackle in the future. However, his size makes him a threat in the red zone, which he exhibited with his touchdown Saturday. Essex thinks many more touchdowns will be coming his way in 2025.

“I will say this: I think he ends up catching more touchdowns than the other two,” Essex said.

Washington should get his opportunities, regardless of where he is on the depth chart. The Steelers seem intent on getting their tight ends involved this year. Aaron Rodgers has plenty of nice things to say about the group. And Arthur Smith is already experimenting with sets involving several tight ends on the field.

This is a massive season for Darnell Washington. So far, he’s taking the bull by the horns. Essex expects that to translate into a potential career year in 2025.