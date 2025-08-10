Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Jaguars

Following each game in the 2025 Steelers season I will once again be giving you my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. These will be instant reactions written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Preseason Week 1. vs Jacksonville Jaguars

1. Opening Act – I have three words for you that may be unfamiliar. Opening-drive touchdown. A nine-play, 65-yard drive led by Mason Rudolph that was damn near perfect. He was 7-of-7 for 70 yards. Hitting six different receivers, the drive started with flashes of Roman Wilson and ended with a touchdown strike to Darnell Washington. There were shotgun snaps and under-center plays. Bootlegs, no huddle and a sprinkle of Kaleb Johnson runs. Starting the game with touchdowns has been a bugaboo for the last couple of years so that was encouraging.

2. You Can’t Spell Pass Rush without PU – This was a collective effort of mediocrity. Yes, it’s the first preseason game but they could have shown us something positive. Forty-four passes by the Jaguars and the Steelers could only manage three quarterback hits, with one of those coming on the final drive, and zero sacks. Nobody inside was able to win to get to the backfield. The edge rushers had no success versus the tackles. Stunts and twists fooled no one. This can be a teaching tape on what not to do.

3. Rhythm and Spread – I have to go back to the offense for a minute. The passing game overall was something we haven’t seen in years from this team. The quarterbacks were decisive and getting the ball out quickly. They were throwing in rhythm. Hitting their back foot and releasing the ball. Wilson, Roc Taylor, and Ke’Shawn Williams all caught dig routes over the middle. Over the middle! Crossers, drives routes, and even a screen to the running back for a touchdown was effective. Seam routes to Washington and Max Hurleman. When was the last time you saw multiple Steelers in any game each have a quarterback rating over 132? Good showing by the passing game.

4. Getting Kicked Around – The kick-coverage group had some struggles. Jacksonville averaged over 28 yards on five opportunities. At least three of those plays had the returner get to the 35-yard line before anyone came close to touching him. Across the board, the Steelers struggled to get off blocks. One bright spot was Carson Bruener making two stops, including a big pop in the third quarter. Danny Smith will have some tweaking to do to clean up the coverage.

5. Quick and Clean – It was nice to see some of the veteran signees contributing. Juan Thornhill made a big, clean, hit on Brian Thomas to break up a pass over the middle on the Jaguars’ first drive. Then he added a nice tackle in space on Travis Hunter on a play that was called back by a penalty. Brandin Echols had a quick, physical stop after a short throw on the second drive and later had a pass breakup. Their style of play seems like a good fit for this defense.

6. Back In the Saddle – A couple of players coming back from injuries had solid games. On the offensive side, Troy Fautanu looked comfortable and showed good mobility in his return, showing no ill effects from the knee injury that wiped out most of his rookie season. On the defensive side, it was so good to see Cole Holcomb patrolling the field. A brutal knee injury in 2023 that was potentially career threatening kept him out of action last year. The box score only shows one tackle but just to come back from that hellacious injury was great to see.

7. Behind the Line – The depth behind the offensive line isn’t as deep as it was last year and there is a lot of room for growth. Max Scharping is not a true center but played a lot of snaps at the pivot in this game. He had several high snaps. The run blocking collectively wasn’t there, the Steelers managing just 2.6 yards per carry. It wasn’t all bad, mind you. There were some good reps by guys like Aiden Williams at right guard, Steven Jones at right tackle and Gareth Warren at both tackle spots. We’ll have to look at the game film to get a better idea of how they played.

8. Red-Zone Conversions – Another positive look for the offense. Pittsburgh converted fewer than 50 percent of its red zone opportunities into touchdowns in 2024. The Steelers started this game going 3-for-3, producing touchdowns passes of 19, 3 and 11 yards. Even their fourth chance ended in three points. Aaron Rodgers, you think, would help improve the Steelers’ red-zone efficiency because of history. If this is sign of how this offense could operate, the scoreboard maybe more active in 2025.

9. Not a Perfect Offense – There were a couple passing plays in which Connor Heyward and another receiver were in the same area, within a couple yards from each other. After the first one, Heyward turned to the sideline, his hands raised that looked like a bit of confusion. The second time he and another receiver were stacked over each other in the flat on a pass that was nearly intercepted. I’m not saying Heyward is a fault for either of these, just that he was involved. So, there are some kinks to be ironed out.

10. I See You – Here is a rapid fire of some players who have me intrigued. Hurleman with a nice seam route and touchdown. On his first target he should have worked back to the ball but overall a solid showing. Ke’Shawn Williams led the team with 55 receiving yards and had a nice, contested-catch TD. Add 89 yards on kick returns, 17 yards on punt returns and a solid showing as the gunner. Good game for him. D’Shawn Jamison at slot defender. Feisty and physical, he plays above his size and had four tackles. And finally, running back Lew Nichols showed patience, some quickness to get outside and physicality to drop his shoulder into a tackler. Very intriguing players.