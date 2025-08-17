Tom’s Ten Takes – Steelers Vs. Buccaneers

Following each game in the 2025 Steelers season I will once again be giving my 10 takes. These aren’t going to be hot takes that are meant to shock the world. These will be instant reactions written while still in that period just following the game when the emotions are high and the ideas are fresh. Included will be thoughts, observations, queries, and reasons that caused me to yell at the television.

Preseason Week 2 vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

1. Run Stop – Last season’s defensive run struggles forced changes up front. This game showed evidence of those changes. From the early drives it was easy to see that the defensive line was doing an excellent job of controlling the depth of the line of scrimmage as well as controlling the opposing blockers. Any open gaps in that front were filled quickly as we saw Juan Thornhill, Malik Harrison and Cole Holcomb among others who were able to knife through for tackles for a loss or no gain. Impressive work across the board.

2. Run Go – On the offensive side of the ball, we also saw improvement. Collectively, the running backs ran 22 times for 115 yards. That is 5.2 yards per carry. Leading the Steelers was rookie Kaleb Johnson, who seemed to shake off the first game cobwebs. He looked much more comfortable while reading the defense more effectively. He added one catch and effectively picked up a corner blitz and stuck with the block. Later in the game, Lew Nichols again shined with a 37-yard gallop and a tough catch on a swing pass. A good step forward for the run game.

3. Another Cobweb Shaker – Nice to see you, Derrick Harmon. That was more in line with what we were expecting to see from you, sir. A much better performance in Game 2 and, like Johnson, he looked much more comfortable. Less thinking, more reacting. That led to three tackles and a sack. But the stats don’t tell it all. He was managing blockers, winning one-on-one. The defensive front has a chance to be playmakers.

4. Wide Range to Choose From – I don’t know what wide receiver coach, Zach Azzanni is feeding his group but keep it up, my man. Roman Wilson is looking like a legitimate threat with four receptions for 96 yards in two preseason games. Scotty Miller has six for 85. Brandon Johnson looks like a legit player catching all five of his targets and adding a touchdown. Roc Taylor has 77 yards and was open on two deep throws just out of his reach. There aren’t many open spots on the roster, but these guys are doing what they can to make that decision tough.

5. It’s a Thin Line – Most of these guys are fighting for their jobs. They are doing anything they can to catch the eye of the coaching staff by making plays. But trying to make plays can lead to mistakes. DB D’Shawn Jamison cost the team four points by roughing the kicker on a field goal. That penalty allowed Tampa to eventually score a touchdown. On the final drive, he tried to be aggressive on wide receiver screen, going outside around the block. The wide receiver read that and went inside converting the first down, leading to the game winning field goal. You want to make an impression but not that way.

6. You Know Where’s Waldo? — This week at practice, the Steelers’ defense is going to play, “Where the Duke?” If you are unfamiliar, the NFL football is named “The Duke” for Wellington Mara, longtime owner of the Giants. The nickname came from Giants players who knew he was named after the Duke of Wellington. On both Buccaneers touchdowns Steelers defenders Payton Wilson and Brandin Echols were in particularly good position to make a play on the ball but neither player got hid head around to find it. Get it fixed now so it doesn’t happen in the season.

7. Biggest Competition on the Team – This one is obvious but is the battle of the punters. Neither of these veterans are giving quarter. They alternated in the game and both were very good. Corliss Waitman had kicks of 60, 50 and 58 with the final two getting the benefit of a little bit of roll. Cameron Johnston placed his first at the Bucs’ 11-yard line, his second at the 7-yard line and had 49-yard kick on his last punt. I lean toward Waitman for what he did last season for the team, but it could go either way.

8. It’s the Little Things – Last season, several players from opposing teams indicated they knew what the offense was going to do before the play. Adjustments are being made, and we got to see one tonight, even though the play failed. Last week, in the red zone the Steelers ran a play where the outside receiver ran a slant and Max Hurleman ran an out from the slot. The result was a touchdown. On the Steelers’ first touchdown drive in this game, they ran the same alignment. The outside receiver ran a slant, Hurleman turned outside like he was going to run the same play, but he broke back inside and was wide open. Yes, he dropped it, but that type of little adjustment is enough to confuse the defense.

9. Virtual Rain Delay – I am all for the NFL using modern technology to improve the way it measures first downs. This is something that should have been done a long time ago. Jogging out some old-timers with a couple of sticks and a chain is archaic. However, they are going to do it a little faster when the season starts, right? Every time I’ve seen it done, in any game, it has taken longer than you would think to show the video of the measurement. Let’s work those bugs out before Week 1.

10. Bits and Pieces – Rapid-fire thoughts. Pass rush was much better, and the Steelers used a lot of T-E stunts (defensive linemen angle outside, edge players loop inside). I’ve counted four spin moves by Ke’Shawn Williams on punt returns. That will lead to fumbles if he keeps doing it, guaranteed. Logan Lee stepping up to long snap was impressive. Added value to his game and he had a nice swim move over the center when pass rushing. Eku Leota may have earned a spot on the practice squad with his play rushing the passer and playing run defense. Safeties Quindell Johnson and Sebastion Castro are good tacklers, could be good for special teams.