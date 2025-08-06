Tomlin: Will Howard Week To Week With Broken Finger, Not Expected To Need Surgery

Mike Tomlin gave a full rundown of QB Will Howard’s hand injury after Wednesday’s practice and officially revealed a broken finger, per Pittsburgh Post-Gazette’s Ray Fittipaldo on X. He is being labeled week to week and is not expected to need surgery.

Mike Tomlin said Howard has a broken finger. He said he can be considered week to week. Tomlin said he’s exploring his options, but it appears non-surgical. — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 6, 2025

NFL Network’s insiders say he banged his hand on something at Tuesday’s practice, but Tomlin also said that there may have been a bad C-QB exchange involved. Whatever the cause may have been, it resulted in a broken finger. He was wearing a brace at today’s walk-through and did not participate in practice, though he was present on the field.

Skylar Thompson is getting all the third-team reps in his absence, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Steelers bring in a fourth camp arm for the remainder of the preseason.

His week-to-week designation suggests he will probably be out for the rest of the preseason, and NFL Network’s insiders suggested it could last into the regular season. If that’s the case, they may have to carry him onto the 53-man roster and place him on IR after cutdowns. If they do that, they would then have to decide to use one of their limited IR/Return slots to bring him back as the third-string quarterback.

According to Fittipaldo, Howard’s brace is on his pinky or ring finger on his right hand. That’s his throwing arm, so he wouldn’t be able to fully grip the football with the injury.

Here’s a photo from Bo Marchionte on X.

Steelers Will Howard the day after pic.twitter.com/FfCJpanVwF — Bo Marchionte (@BoMarchionte) August 6, 2025

It’s great that he’s unlikely to need surgery and should be healthy in a matter of weeks, but the third-string QB doesn’t get many practice reps once the season is underway. This could amount to a lost season for the sixth-round rookie. It will be on him to make sure he soaks up as many mental reps as possible, and he can certainly still take advantage of learning from Aaron Rodgers in the meantime.