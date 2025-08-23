Tomlin Provides Steelers’ Health Update, Including News On OT Calvin Anderson

In the final days of practice before the Pittsburgh Steelers trim their roster down to the NFL-mandated 53, Mike Tomlin offered a few health updates following Saturday’s practice. Speaking to reporters, he shared a handful of names trending in the right direction.

“It’s good to get some guys working their way back to us,” Tomlin told reporters via Steelers.com “We have some guys that have been limited in their participation and less so today. Guys like Calvin Anderson, Calvin Austin III, Jonnu [Smith] and others. [Cory] Trice, Juan [Thornhill], Donte Kent, we’re getting a lot of guys working their way back to us.”

Anderson’s inclusion is notable. Injured since Friday Night Lights August 1, there hadn’t been any previous word about his injury or timetable to return. How much he participated in today’s practice isn’t known but it’s a sign he could avoid starting the year on injured reserve. When healthy, he’ll serve as the Steelers’ No. 3 tackle and backup to LT Broderick Jones and RT Troy Fautanu.

Smith has battled a knee injury since training camp, missing parts of practice and Thursday’s preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers because of it. It’s not clear if he was a full participant during Saturday’s practice but reporters noted him in uniform going through individual work. Austin continues working his way back from an oblique injury. As frustrating as missing the summer with a new quarterback is, he’s seemingly on-track to play Week One.

Trice told The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo he expects to be ready Week One. Whether that’s on the Steelers’ 53 man roster remains to be seen. He suffered a hamstring injury August 1st and hasn’t fully practiced since. Injuries have followed him throughout his college and NFL career. He spent all of his rookie season and half of 2024 on injured reserve due to a torn ACL and hamstring pull. He’s trying to avoid making it three-straight years.

FWIW, Cory Trice Jr. said he’s hoping to be back in time for Week 1. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 23, 2025

Thornhill sat out Thursday’s finale with a seemingly minor injury. Kent has been shelved most of the summer due to a right foot injury that temporarily left him in a walking boot. Missing the entire preseason slate, he could be waived and signed to the practice squad to begin the regular season.

Mike Tomlin confirmed Derrick Harmon is week-to-week with a knee sprain while CB Beanie Bishop Jr. is “day-to-day” with an undisclosed injury that held him out of the Panthers’ game.