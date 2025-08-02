Tomlin: OT Calvin Anderson, CB Cory Trice Jr. Out ‘More Than A Few Days’ With Injuries

On a day in which a number of players sat out of practice in training camp for the Pittsburgh Steelers at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe due to either injuries or veteran rest days, the team received some tough news on a pair of players.

According to head coach Mike Tomlin, cornerback Cory Trice Jr. and offensive tackle Calvin Anderson are dealing with injuries that are “more than day-to-day” and will put them on the shelf moving forward.

The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo tweeted the comments from Tomlin just moments ago.

Mike Tomlin said Cory Trice Jr. (hamstring) and Calvin Anderson have soft-tissue injuries that could keep them out "more than a few days." On the flip side the coach expects the following players back "very soon": Esezi Otomewo, DJ Thomas-Jones, Ryan McCollum and Joey Porter. — Mike DeFabo (@MikeDeFabo) August 2, 2025

Trice injured his hamstring during the Friday Night Lights practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, and Anderson was injured late in the same practice, slipping in practice and coming up lame. It’s unclear what his injury is at this time, but the injuries to both players hurt depth in a major way for the Steelers.

Though the Steelers added the likes of Darius Slay, Jalen Ramsey and Brandin Echols this offseason at cornerback, Trice was expected to be a key piece in the secondary, especially in dime. His injury marks another year in which he’s dealt with an ailment early in the season.

Last year, Trice missed a chunk of time after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3, and as a rookie, he missed his entire first season after tearing his ACL during the opening day of padded practices in training camp.

With Anderson, he is the top backup swing tackle behind Broderick Jones and Troy Fautanu. Jones has been dealing with a groin injury of his own and has struggled when on the field, too, leaving an opening for Anderson to push for playing time. It’s unclear what Anderson is dealing with, but the Steelers are seemingly thin at tackle now, with Dylan Cook sharing time with Anderson as the top reserve.

Spencer Anderson, who stated earlier in training camp that his tackle days were behind him, saw some work in practice Saturday at the position with Calvin Anderson on the shelf.

With OT Calvin Anderson out longer term, Mike Tomlin had Spencer Anderson work some today at left tackle. Tomlin said he does not want Troy Fautanu playing both sides at this stage of his development so he’ll continue to take all the reps at RT with the starters — Ray Fittipaldo (@rayfitt1) August 2, 2025

With Anderson down more than a few days like Tomlin stated, it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see the Steelers add another offensive tackle to the mix, especially as Jones still battles through a groin injury.