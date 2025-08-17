Tomlin Highlights Two Rookies Who Took ‘Step Forward’ In Second Preseason Game

Mike Tomlin has held most starters out through the first two preseason games, but rookies like Derrick Harmon and Kaleb Johnson don’t get that luxury. After a quiet debut last week, both earned praise from Tomlin for taking a step forward in game two.

“I thought several players took a step forward. Two young guys in particular. I thought Derrick Harmon and Kaleb Johnson really took a step forward off their first performance,” Tomlin said via the Steelers’ YouTube. “But again, that’s a reasonable thing to expect — second time stepping into a stadium, you see more of their talents.”

Tomlin said that in his opening statements without being prompted by a question, so you know they actually stuck out to him in real time.

Johnson had eight carries for a measly 20 yards in his debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars. He increased his efficiency in his second go around with 50 yards on 11 carries, including a long of 14 yards. He also chipped in another nine yards on his lone reception.

After Johnson’s underwhelming preseason game a week ago, Tomlin told the media that he expected the rookie running back to take a “significant step forward.” It wasn’t the flashiest outing, but we definitely saw some of the traits that got him drafted in the third round.

Here is his 14-yard run with a decisive burst through the hole as he bent it back the other way for extra yards.

Harmon ended up playing 23 snaps according to Pro Football Focus. He was credited for three total tackles, one sack, one tackle for loss and one QB hit.

His first NFL sack showed off power with a bull rush right into the quarterback’s lap to force a punt. It was late in the first quarter of a preseason game, but it’s good to see those first-round traits stand out in a game-like setting.

Both rookies figure to play a large role for the 2025 Steelers. Harmon is already listed as a starter on the depth chart, and Johnson has every chance to earn first and second-down snaps as soon as the Steelers trust him enough to split carries with Jaylen Warren.

It’s good to see both of the Steelers’ top two rookie draft picks taking a step in the right direction leading up to the season.