‘This Is Way Better Than Miami:’ DeShon Elliott Compares Steelers And Dolphins’ Culture

DeShon Elliott isn’t afraid to say what’s on his mind. When it comes to NFL organizations, he sees no comparison between his old one and new one. Elliott made crystal clear while looking back on his time with the Miami Dolphins and current experience with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

“This is way better than Miami, obviously,” Elliott said on Cam Heyward’s Not Just Football podcast, which was recording during training camp and aired Friday. “It is, bro. [Pittsburgh’s] a championship-caliber team. Come on now.”

Drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2018, Elliott signed with the Dolphins for the 2023 season. A solid and steady starter, Miami finished 11-6 and made the playoffs before being bounced by the Kansas City Chiefs on a frigid Saturday night in Arrowhead Stadium. But a good record doesn’t equate to a good culture and Elliott immediately agreed with the belief the Dolphins have no culture.

“Duh,” he said when asked by Heyward if the reports are true.

Miami isn’t regarded as the sports town places like Pittsburgh are. South Beach offers plenty of distractions away from the game. During a Pivot interview, CB Jalen Ramsey admitted he wanted to go to Miami partially for the lifestyle. Perhaps it’s no coincidence the Dolphins haven’t won a playoff game since 2000.

Since signing with Pittsburgh last season, Elliott has touted the Steelers’ culture. He’s fit it well himself, a hard-nosed box safety who became the team’s best free agent signing of 2024.

Elliott’s hardly the only former Dolphin to find his way to Pittsburgh. TE Jonnu Smith and Ramsey were brought over in the blockbuster deal that sent FS Minkah Fitzpatrick back to Miami. That thought isn’t lost on Elliott.

“Everyone knows that though, bro,” he said of Miami’s lack of culture. “That’s why. Look, we have two guys who just left the team and came here. Everyone knows that. Even the players there know that. ”

In fairness, Smith seemed genuine in his public desire to remain with the team and was traded over a contract dispute. And Ramsey has been traded multiple times throughout his career. But Elliott isn’t the first player to question the Dolphins’ culture. In 2025, Miami is a team running in place even more than Pittsburgh’s accused of doing. Not in a full-blown rebuild, far from Super Bowl contenders, with head coach Mike McDaniel on the hot seat and oddsmakers’ favorite to get fired first.