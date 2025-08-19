‘Think He’ll Have A Good Year’: Rod Woodson Likes Versatility Jalen Ramsey Brings To Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers seriously upgraded their secondary this offseason. Perhaps they’re biggest addition on defense was trading for Jalen Ramsey. Ramsey has been an All-Pro corner, but with the Steelers, he’ll be used more as a chess piece. He’ll even see time at safety, a position he hasn’t played much in the NFL.

He wouldn’t be the first Steelers corner to extend his career with that position change, though. Rod Woodson did it successfully, helping the Baltimore Ravens win a Super Bowl. Woodson shared his opinion on Ramsey with the Steelers.

“Mike [Tomlin] said they’re gonna move him around and put him where they need him,” Woodson said Tuesday on The Jim Rome Show. “Some time at nickel, some time at safety, some time at corner. I think a guy who’s been through the rigors, has been in the league, he understands what defenses are and are not. He knows where he belongs. I think he has a great versatility.

“Does he bring that leadership to the back end that I think they need? I think he does. I think he’ll give them some positive plays, I think he’ll play well for them. He’ll have opportunities to make some splash plays for this Steelers defense. Even Troy [Polamalu], they moved Troy all over the place. Players like that who can play back there, they’re gonna be asked a lot of them. But I think he’s ready for it. I think he’ll have a good year.”

Before Ramsey even joined the Steelers, Woodson stated that he thinks the corner can successfully move to safety. At the moment, it’s unclear where Ramsey will spend the most time at with the Steelers.

He’s listed as their starting slot corner, but Woodson is correct that Tomlin isn’t pigeonholing Ramsey. Depending on the defense’s game plan and health, Ramsey will shift around.

That should include playing at safety. Reportedly, the Steelers see shades of Woodson in Ramsey. Unfortunately, they weren’t able to benefit from Woodson’s successful move to safety. They’re likely hoping not to repeat that mistake.

It’s also important to note that Woodson didn’t move to safety until his age-34 season. He proceeded to make four straight Pro Bowls at the position, also being named a second-team All-Pro and first-team All-Pro one time each. The career resurgence allowed Woodson to play until he was 38.

Ramsey will only turn 31 this season, so he could have some quality years at corner left. If he can transition to safety half as well as Woodson did, then the Steelers could have an elite player on their hands for several years to come.

That’s easier said than done, though. Not many players have been able to make that move. However, playing safety isn’t a completely foreign concept for Ramsey. He played the position well in college. He was even the Steelers’ No. 1-ranked safety in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Therefore, there’s reason to believe that Ramsey could follow in Woodson’s footsteps. For now, though, he’ll continue to get the bulk of his reps at corner. We’ll see if he can prove Woodson right and put together an elite season in his first year with the Steelers.