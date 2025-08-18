Things Are ‘Settling Down’ For Roman Wilson, Leading To Production, Arthur Smith Believes

Two weeks, two strong performances for second-year Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Roman Wilson in the preseason.

After not playing in the preseason last season and then seeing just 5 snaps in the regular season while battling a hamstring injury, there were plenty of questions entering Year 2 with Wilson. So far, though, he’s taking steps to alleviate some of those concerns thanks to his play on the field.

He might even be building plenty of trust in the process, too.

Against the Jacksonville Jaguars last week, Wilson had a big 19-yard catch on play-action to open the game. Then Saturday night against Tampa Bay, Wilson had a huge 42-yard catch from Mason Rudolph, later adding a 30-yard catch-and-run from Skylar Thompson.

For offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, things seem to be slowing down for Wilson, leading to his production.

“He’s made plays two weeks in a row. That’s been encouraging,” Smith said of Wilson, according to a tweet from the Post-Gazette’s Brian Batko. “Things are settling down for him.”

Arthur Smith says the preseason has been good for Roman Wilson's confidence. "He's made plays two weeks in a row. That's been encouraging. Things are settling down for him." — Brian Batko (@BrianBatko) August 18, 2025

After a strong offseason in which his work ethic and preparation stood out, Wilson got off to a bit of a quiet start during training camp in Latrobe. He never really showed any chemistry early with the quarterbacks, leading to some questions about him entering Year 2. But then, things started to click and he finished training camp on a high note.

Saturday night’s performance against Tampa Bay was a continuation of that strong close to training camp. He’s playing with a great deal of confidence, and he’s settling nicely into the offense. His production has been encouraging, but it’s to be expected for a second-year player.

As one gains more experience, things tend to slow down, and that allows the talent to take over and performance to improve. While it’s just the preseason, that seems to be exactly what’s happening with Wilson. Quarterbacks like Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson trust him, too, and are targeting him with the football.

That was largely the case in training camp, too, as Wilson saw 10 targets in team sessions, hauling in 7 passes for 128 yards and two scores, according to stats tracked by Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora.

The work in training camp has translated to the field inside stadiums, which is very encouraging not only for Wilson, but the Steelers as well. While guys like Calvin Austin III and Ben Skowronek are dealing with injuries, the Steelers don’t seem rushed to add a receiver to the mix, in large part due to the confidence they have in Wilson.

So far, he’s rewarding them with that confidence and appears poised for a productive season. Though he won’t have reps in-stadium with Aaron Rodgers until the season opener, Wilson is a strong fit in the system right now under Smith and is taking advantage of his opportunities.