‘They All Better Be Ready’: Joey Porter Jr. Puts AFC North On Notice

The AFC North is a gauntlet. While the division has historically been known for great defenses, it is currently known for high-flying offenses thanks to the Lamar Jackson-led Baltimore Ravens and Joe Burrow-led Cincinnati Bengals. The Pittsburgh Steelers are trying to counter these offensive juggernauts with an elite defense, and CB Joey Porter Jr. issued a warning for Pittsburgh’s rivals.

“They all better be worried,” said Porter in an interview with Prospect Media. “Shoot, every single team in our division, we coming for y’all. They know it, and they gonna come for us. So we ain’t gonna let them get that chance, so we gonna step onto anybody.”

Porter, like his father, isn’t shy to trash-talk. He and his teammates still have a bad taste in their mouths after their collapse down the stretch. Once December hit, the 2024 Steelers faltered. They fell to the Ravens twice, including a blowout loss in the playoffs, and the Bengals. Despite this, Porter and the rest of his teammates on the defense are in good spirits. Earlier this week, S Juan Thornhill said Pittsburgh’s defense could be the best of all time.

Even with additions to the cornerback room of Jalen Ramsey and Darius Slay Jr., Porter could draw opponents’ number one receivers. With three cornerbacks who could start on most teams, head coach Mike Tomlin said the Steelers will run a lot of man coverage due to confidence in Porter, Slay, and Ramsey matching up against anyone.

If Porter is going to take the next step and become a top 10 cornerback, he will have to win those one-on-one battles. In his young career, Porter has historically had success against AFC North receivers like Baltimore Ravens’ Zay Flowers and Cincinnati Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase. However, he struggled with penalties covering Bengals’ WR Tee Higgins last season.

The Steelers have a strong desire to end their playoff losing streak. The easiest way to do that is by winning the AFC North and securing a home playoff game. That won’t be easy, but Porter and the Steelers will be ready and are putting the AFC North on notice early.