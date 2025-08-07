‘There’s No Dictatorship Here’: Aaron Rodgers, Steelers Have Open-Door Policy, QB Says

Aaron Rodgers might not be quite an open book, but he has an open-door policy with his Pittsburgh Steelers teammates. Although he isn’t thrilled about sharing a bathroom, he welcomes anyone and everyone into his room to exchange ideas. Speaking to reporters yesterday, he said this has been really important for the development of the offense and its chemistry.

“I think that’s an important part of it, just letting those guys know that there’s no dictatorship here. It’s not [Arthur Smith]’s dictatorship or mine”, Rodgers said, via the Steelers’ website. “We want to talk about all the issues and all the things you’re seeing. Whether it’s a text message or coming to my room and having a conversation, those are invaluable times to get on the same page with the guys”.

Although this is his first year at Saint Vincent College, Aaron Rodgers spent the majority of his career going away for training camp with the Green Bay Packers. They had the longest association with any off-site training camp in the league until they stopped going away during COVID-19. So though this is his first time in Latrobe, he has embraced the camaraderie—toiletry matters aside—that comes with campus living. Particularly the business part of it, talking shop about how to grow as a team.

“When I’m out there, I don’t want anything to be left unsaid”, Rodgers said, meaning on the field. “I’d rather hit it on the front end, and then if something comes up in practice, hit it on the back end instead of trusting it to get figured out on its own. It’s been a good process for us”.

Over the past few days, Aaron Rodgers and the Steelers’ offense have seen more success. Some of that is due to key defenders not practicing, like Jalen Ramsey and Joey Porter Jr. But it’s also about the offense growing and establishing a rhythm through repetition. WR Roman Wilson, for example, has been one of the biggest growers in recent practices. But he still needs to trust himself, Rodgers said.

Early in the offseason, there was speculation about whether Aaron Rodgers would strong-arm his vision on offense down Arthur Smith’s throat. At every turn, he has disputed that narrative, and indeed, it seems as though anybody can contribute. QB Skylar Thompson talked about Smith’s incredible adaptability, making adjustments the players suggest based on how plays are run.

It’s easier for everybody to be Kumbaya in Latrobe, of course, and not just because of the location. Right now, nobody has even been in a stadium, so we’re still in speculative mode. Once the feces starts hitting the fan, will Rodgers’ demeanor shift, with a growing desire to implement his own ideas? Or will he maintain this “we’re all in this together, guys” open-door policy?