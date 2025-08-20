The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Panthers Preview, Transactions, Gabe Davis Visit, 53-Man Roster Predictions & More

Season 16, Episode 13 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ recent transactions that included the team parting ways with rookie undrafted free agent WR Roc Taylor. We go over why Taylor might have been jettisoned a few days ago.

The Steelers had free agent WR Gabe Davis in for a second visit on Tuesday, so Alex and I discuss him reportedly leaving Pittsburgh unsigned once again. We address how Davis would fit with the Steelers if he is ultimately signed and what a contract for him would look like.

Ahead of the team’s Thursday night preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, Alex and I go over the health of the Steelers’ 91-man roster. We discuss a few players we are hoping to learn more about when it comes to their injuries by the time the weekend is over.

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward was back in team drills on Tuesday, so Alex and I discuss that big news as the team prepares for its final preseason game. We also talk about how Heyward, OLB T.J. Watt, QB Aaron Rodgers, and WR DK Metcalf are all scheduled to sit out Thursday night against the Panthers.

Will the Steelers play CB Jalen Ramsey, CB Darius Slay, CB Joey Porter Jr., and S DeShon Elliott against the Panthers? Steelers HC Mike Tomlin sure made it sound like they all would during his Tuesday press conference. Alex and I discuss whether Tomlin will change his mind when it comes to those four players by the time kickoff rolls around.

Alex and I also recap the few other minor things that Tomlin said on Tuesday.

With the final preseason game now on tap, Alex and I look at a few players worth watching Thursday night when it comes to potential spots on the 53-man roster not deemed 100-percent secure. As part of this discussion, Alex and I go down a rabbit hole when it comes to the punter battle the Steelers need to conclude soon.

Later in this show, Alex and I roll through our updated 53-man roster predictions with two preseason games now in the books. We discuss how there only seems to be a few questions regarding the initial roster right now and how players needing to go to Reserve/Injured as designated to return could shape a few final decisions. We also discuss how WR Scotty Miller might be used as a final roster manipulation piece should the need arise and why.

This 90-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap, and we make sure to answer a few questions from listeners at the end of this show.

