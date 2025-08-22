The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Panthers Preseason Game, Harmon Injury, Roster Decisions & More

Season 16, Episode 14 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers on the heels of their Thursday night preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

The big topic coming out of the 2025 preseason finale is the knee injury sustained by rookie DL Derrick Harmon. Alex and I discuss how it sounds like the Steelers dodged a huge bullet with the Harmon injury based on the way he looked when he was carted off the field in the first half. We talk about the outlook for Harmon the next few weeks and also go over the other injured Steelers players as the team now gets ready for the start of the 2025 regular season in 16 days from today.

Steelers CB Beanie Bishop Jr. did not play Thursday night against the Panthers, so we delve into the possible reasons for that surprise happening. We also go over the several other players who did not participate in the team’s preseason finale.

While the Steelers’ 19-10 win was sloppy and not overly entertaining, Alex and I still go over what transpired in all three phases. We start on the offensive side of the football and go through all of the position groups and discuss the performances of several different players. We do the same for the defensive side of the football as well as special teams.

Will the Steelers keep QB Skylar Thompson on their 53-man roster after his strong preseason showing? Will they trade him? Is sending rookie QB Will Howard to the Reserve/Injured list as a designated-to-return player the right move for the team to make? We discuss those questions and go over a few other decisions the team has to make when it comes to potential trade candidates and use of the Reserve/Injured list.

Is second-year DL Logan Lee a lock to make the 53-man roster this year like several believe? Alex and I discuss his roster hopes in this show and also talk about OLB Jack Sawyer’s preseason and even if it was disappointing overall.

Who won the punter battle this summer? Alex and I aren’t really sure which way that will go but we do have some thoughts on the matter.

The Steelers have a few interesting roster decisions to make now that their preseason finale against the Panthers has taken place. We go over the players who seem to be on the roster bubble right now with the start of the regular season less than three weeks away.

This 89-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap, and we make sure to answer a few questions from listeners at the end of this show.

