The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Jaguars Preseason Game, Injuries, 3rd QB & More

Season 16, Episode 8 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Sunday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers on the heels of their Saturday night preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

After some initial overarching thoughts on the first preseason game, Alex and I roll through the players who did not play against the Jaguars due to injuries. We also go over the one injury the Steelers did sustain in their 31-25 win, which HC Mike Tomlin highlighted during his short postgame press conference.

Alex and I then get into breaking down the Saturday night preseason game based only on the television copy, and we start on the offensive side of the football. We discuss the play of quarterbacks Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson and how both played well above the line. We discuss those two quarterbacks pushing the football down the field quite frequently in Jacksonville and also discuss the few touchdown passes in the game.

Could Thompson make the Steelers’ 53-man roster as the third-string quarterback over rookie Will Howard? Might the Steelers consider placing Howard on the Reserve/Injured list to accommodate Thompson? How about the Steelers potentially trading Thompson before the start of the 2025 regular season? We discuss all of those questions early in this show.

Moving forward in this preseason game recap, Alex and I go through all of the position groups on both sides of the football. We talk snap totals and the play of several players on both offense and defense against the Jaguars. We make sure to hit on the offensive line combinations used Saturday night and how the pass blocking was much better than the run blocking in Jacksonville.

Alex and I make sure to note the play of all of the rookie draft picks who played Saturday night such as DT Derrick Harmon, RB Kaleb Johnson, OLB Jack Sawyer, DT Yahya Black, and ILB Carson Bruener.

We also hit on special teams play and that includes Jaguars kicker Cam Little nailing a 70-yard field goal before the end of the first half.

Our top takeaways from the first preseason game of 2025 are also mixed in throughout this podcast episode.

This 65-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap, and we make sure to give our and the Steelers’ schedule for this coming week.

