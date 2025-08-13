The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Jaguars All-22, Heyward Contract Comments, TE Roles, Ramsey Interview & More

Season 16, Episode 9 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the overall health of the Pittsburgh Steelers now that their 2025 training camp practices at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, Pa., are over. We discuss Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers getting dinged during Tuesday’s practice and more.

Steelers DT Cameron Heyward finally addressed with the media his contract situation a few days ago so Alex and I completely parse all that he had to say on that topic. We go over what it sounds like Heyward is waiting in terms of his contract being adjusted, what he might and might not get as an end result and the several types of pushbacks he has received concerning the topic.

Would Cameron Heyward seriously consider missing games in 2025 due to his contract situation? We discuss that question and also go over several other questions related to his contract wants and how that has been handled by his side this offseason.

Keeping with the Heyward theme, Alex and I discuss Steelers TE Connor Heyward in this show. We talk about how safe his spot on the 53-man roster seems to be right now and if the Steelers should look outside the organization for a possible upgrade to be their fourth tight end.

Speaking of the tight end position, Alex and I discuss an old breakdown that former New England Patriots HC Bill Belichick had when it comes to what he looks for in his tight ends and the roles for each on the depth chart. That makes for a fun conversation when applying to the Steelers’ current group of tight ends. We also go over Belichick’s old thoughts on offense and other offensive position groups.

With the All-22 tape from the Steelers’ first preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars now fully digested by both of us, Alex and I recap the good, bad, ugly, and other notable things that we observed. We address and review the individual play of several Steelers players from Saturday night as part of our lengthy postgame breakdown of the tape.

The Pivot podcast recently released training camp interviews with Steelers HC Mike Tomlin and new CB Jalen Ramsey that certainly got our full attention. We discuss both interviews and especially Ramsey’s in depth. I explain why the Ramsey interview really has me even more fired up when it comes to the impact he can make on defense for the 2025 season and beyond.

This 140-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap, and we make sure to answer several email questions we received from listeners of the show.

