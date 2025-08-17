The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Buccaneers Preseason Game, Injuries, Roster Talk & More

Season 16, Episode 11 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Sunday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers on the heels of their Saturday night preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

After some initial overarching thoughts on the second preseason game, Alex and I roll through the players who did not play against the Buccaneers due to rest or injuries. We also go over the few injuries the Steelers did sustain in their 17-14 loss, which HC Mike Tomlin highlighted during his postgame press conference.

Alex and I then get into breaking down the Saturday night preseason game based only on the television copy, and we start on the offensive side of the football. We discuss the play of quarterbacks Mason Rudolph, Skylar Thompson, and Logan Woodside and how each threw one interception.

We roll through all of the position groups on offense and discuss snap totals, the running game, and the play of RB Kaleb Johnson and WR Roman Wilson on Saturday night. We discuss the offensive line rotations used against the Buccaneers and the sloppiness that came from the second-team unit. We also discuss when WR Robert Woods saw action Saturday night and what that could mean for him.

Moving forward in this preseason game recap, Alex and I go through all of the position groups on defense. We discuss the play of the defense against the run and the pass on Saturday night and how rookie DL Derrick Harmon performed. We talk snap totals on the defensive side of the football and what happened on the two touchdowns allowed to the Bucs’ offense.

Alex and I highlight some special teams play from Saturday night and how DL Logan Lee filled in admirably as an emergency long snapper against the Buccaneers. We make sure to hit on the punting battle between Cameron Johnston and Corliss Waitman in this show as well.

The Steelers have a few interesting roster decisions to make ahead of their preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers. We go over the players who seem to be on the roster bubble right with the start of the regular season now three weeks away.

This 91-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap, and we make sure to answer a few questions from listeners at the end of this show.

