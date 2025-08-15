The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers-Buccaneers Joint Practice, Game Preview, 53-Man Roster Predictions, Pressers & More

Season 16, Episode 10 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Thursday joint practice that the Pittsburgh Steelers had with the Tampa Buccaneers. We go over what we know, what we don’t know and what we think took place Thursday during that joint practice at Acrisure Stadium and our takeaways from all of that.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin met with the media on Thursday ahead of the team’s practice with the Buccaneers, so we go over the notable things that he had to say. We discuss what Tomlin had to say on Thursday about rookie RB Kaleb Johnson and second-year WR Roman Wilson. We also go over the lengthy list of players Tomlin said won’t play Saturday night against the Buccaneers.

Steelers assistant GM Andy Weidl also held a Thursday press conference, so Alex and I make sure to roll through and contextualize all of the things that he had to say. We go over Weidl’s thoughts on the 2026 QB draft class and a lot more.

Alex and I have both posted our new 53-man roster predictions for the 2025 Steelers, so we go over each of those ahead of the team’s second preseason game on Saturday night. We discuss our roster differences and a lot more as we go position group by position group through them both.

Near the end of this show, Alex and I go over what we are both looking forward to seeing on Saturday night in the Steelers’ second preseason game.

This 94-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap, and we make sure to answer several email questions we received from listeners of the show.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Buccaneers Joint Practice, Game Preview, 53-Man Roster Predictions, Pressers & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4903861880

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 9 of Season 16 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n