The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Vs. Buccaneers All-22 Review, Kuntz Injury, Long Snapper Tryouts & More

Season 16, Episode 12 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers bringing in four long snappers for tryouts Sunday on the heels of LS Christian Kuntz getting injured Saturday night in the team’s second preseason game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Later in this show, the news breaks that Kuntz might have a broken sternum so we discuss that and what it might mean for him come the start of the 2025 regular season. We also go over a few things about DL Logan Lee and the long snapping that he did after Kuntz left the Buccaneers game injured.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers are signing free agent CB Kam Alexander during this show, so Alex and I make sure to pass along that tidbit as well.

With the All-22 tape from the Saturday preseason game against the Buccaneers now fully digested, Alex and I run through what all we learned from that. We start on the offensive side of the football and go through all of the position groups, discussing the good, bad, and sometimes ugly play of several different players. Can OL Andrus Peat make the roster following a nice showing at left guard Saturday night?

Alex and I then do the same tape review when it comes to the defensive side of the football. We focus a lot on the play of rookie defensive linemen Derrick Harmon and Yahya Black against the Buccaneers and then move to other position groups. We also make sure to hit on a few special teams items from the Buccaneers game.

This 102-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap, and we make sure to answer a few questions from listeners at the end of this show.

