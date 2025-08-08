The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers Preseason Game Preview, Heyward, Boswell Contract Situations, Ireland Travel Plans & More

Season 16, Episode 7 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ recent transactions, which include a new quarterback and offensive lineman being signed on Thursday. We go over the corresponding moves to those new signings and also discuss how a few more transactions might be on the way ahead of Saturday night.

On Thursday, Steelers DT Cameron Heyward and K Chris Boswell dominated the headlines due to their contract situations ahead of the 2025 regular season getting underway. Alex and I spend a lot of time discussing why this contract news with both Heyward and Boswell has surfaced at this point of the offseason and what the Steelers’ options are for potentially appeasing both players.

We talk about what could and likely will happen with both Heyward and Boswell prior to the regular season starting and how both players could still potentially be back in the same place a year from now when it comes to each’s 2026 earnings. We make sure to discuss the pushback that a lot of fans seem to have when it comes to both players and specifically when it comes to Heyward.

Steelers HC Mike Tomlin met with the media on Thursday to discuss the team’s preseason opener Saturday night against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Alex and I go over the extensive list of players who Tomlin said won’t play Saturday night and why. We also go over a few things that Tomlin had to say about a few younger Steelers players such RB Kaleb Johnson, WR Roman Wilson, and ILB Payton Wilson.

Alex and I then preview the road preseason game against the Jaguars when it comes to all three phases. We discuss the likely starting units, playing time and even attempt to take a stab at the quarterback rotation used and playing time. We make sure to go over some of the things we’ll both be looking for against the Jaguars.

Later in this show, Alex and I discuss what Steelers president Art Rooney II recently said about the team’s travel plans for its Week 4 game in Dublin, Ireland, against the Minnesota Vikings.

This 103-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap, and we make sure to answer a few listener questions at the very end.

