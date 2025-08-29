The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Practice Squad, Transactions, Rodgers Recruiting MVS, Parsons Trade Reaction & More

Season 16, Episode 17 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, which was recorded late Thursday night, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Dallas Cowboys trading LB Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers earlier in the day. We go over several things related to the Pittsburgh Steelers as a result of Parsons being traded to the Packers and how the Cowboys managed the situation and negotiations with the player.

Alex and I discuss the differences between Cowboys owner Jerry Jones and Steelers President Art Rooney II when it comes to how often each meets with the media. Alex and I also discuss how Parsons’ agent is the same one that Cowboys WR George Pickens has.

After discussing Parsons being traded, Alex and I discuss WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling choosing to sign with the San Francisco 49ers as a member of their practice squad following Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers reportedly recruiting him to sign with Pittsburgh. We discuss the possibility of Valdes-Scantling staying with the 49ers all season and whether there is still a chance he could wind up with the Steelers at some point in 2025.

The Steelers have now established their initial practice squad for 2025, so Alex and I discuss the 17 players signed to that unit. We go over each player and how unusual it is for all 17 to come from the final 91-man roster. We also discuss the additional transactions the Steelers made on Thursday that included two players, S Chuck Clark and G Max Scharping, being signed to the 53-man roster, and two other players, QB Will Howard and CB Donte Kent, being placed on the Reserve/Injured list.

Did the Steelers stunt the initial growth of Howard by placing him on the Reserve/Injured list to start the 2025 season? Will Howard stay on that list all season? Alex and I attempt to answer those two questions during this episode.

Alex and I discuss the Steelers offensive line and wide receiver depth as the team gets ready for their Week 1 road game against the New York Jets. We also discuss a few possible roster elevations that might take place a week from Saturday.

This 67-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap and we make sure to answer a few email questions we received from listeners of the show.

Direct link: The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Practice Squad, Transactions, Rodgers Recruiting MVS, Parsons Trade Reaction & More

https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP5197942136

As always, we love talking football, particularly Steelers football. We hope you enjoy listening! We hope you listen weekly and give us your feedback on two fans talking about Steelers football. Download it to your mobile device and listen anytime.

We invite feedback and questions, which can be sent to theterriblepodcast@gmail.com. Don’t forget to follow the show on Twitter @TerriblePodcast. You can also call our new hotline at (814) 429-YINZ (9469) to weigh in with your thoughts or ask us questions for future podcasts.

You can find us on iTunes here: http://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/id405990739 & here is the RSS feed to subscribe to: http://feeds.feedburner.com/TheTerriblePodcast

Please sit back and enjoy Episode 17 of Season 16 of The Terrible Podcast.

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

6bc9mw6n