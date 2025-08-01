The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Injuries, McLaurin’s Trade Request, Rodgers’ Comments, Camp Recap & More

Season 16, Episode 4 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Friday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the Pittsburgh Steelers’ preparations for their annual training camp night practice under the high school lights.

We make a point to recap the health of the Steelers ahead of their Friday Night Lights practice and how a roster move or two are likely to happen at some point today, because of recent injuries the team has sustained to their defensive line.

Washington Commanders WR Terry McLaurin was in the news on Thursday night as he reportedly requested to be traded. Alex and I look at the likelihood, plausibility, and probability of the Steelers trading for McLaurin. While neither of us thinks the Steelers will trade for McLaurin, we both think the Steelers should at least inquire about him. We discuss how cash spending would likely be the biggest obstacle to the Steelers possibly trading for McLaurin.

Alex and I then move on to discuss several recent comments made by Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers since our last episode. We go over what Rodgers said about how Steelers HC Mike Tomlin courted him this offseason and what he thinks about C Zach Frazier, who enters his second NFL season.

We go over a few interesting stats related to Rodgers and how they compare to other NFL quarterbacks, such as Russell Wilson and Ben Roethlisberger, throughout their careers.

Alex goes over his impressions of Steelers training camp as it nears the halfway point. I reveal the one word on my mind when it comes to the 2025 Steelers at this point in the offseason.

I have Alex quickly recap his evaluations of five overlooked players at this point of training camp.

This 94-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap, and we make sure to answer a few listener questions at the very end.

