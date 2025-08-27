The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Initial 53-Man Roster, Decisions Made, Expected Moves, MVS Interest & More

Season 16, Episode 16 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Wednesday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the initial 53-man roster that the Pittsburgh Steelers established on Tuesday. We go over each position group as we review the initial 53-man roster for 2025, and we start at the quarterback position. From there we roll through the rest of the position groups when it comes to players kept and not kept.

The Steelers are sure to massage their 53-man roster in the coming days so Alex and I discuss what additional moves might be made. We discuss the likelihood of CB James Pierre and S Chuck Clark both being re-signed and if QB Will Howard and CB Donte Kent will both be moved to the Reserve/Injured list in the coming days. We talk about some of the minutiae related to several decisions the Steelers made on Tuesday when it comes to their initial 53-man roster.

The Steelers waived CB Beanie Bishop Jr. on Tuesday, and I present a tin-foil hat theory related to that move and decision. Will Bishop ultimately land on the team’s initial practice squad? What about ILB Mark Robinson, whom like Bishop was waived on Tuesday?

Is there any chance that the Steelers trade QB Skylar Thompson in the next week? Alex and I address that question and try to identify a few teams that might be looking for a backup quarterback still.

The Steelers reportedly seem to have some level of interest in free agent WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling after he was cut by the Seattle Seahawks. Alex and I discuss his potential fit with the Steelers and what the tape and stats say about him at this stage of his NFL career. This episode was recorded before Wednesday’s news that Valdes-Scantling would sign with the San Francisco 49ers.

Will the Steelers potentially trade for disgruntled Las Vegas Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers? Alex and I address that question briefly during this show.

What will the Steelers’ initial practice squad look like? Late in this show, Alex and I go over several players we both feel are near locks to land on the 17-man unit.

This 91-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap.

