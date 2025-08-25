The Terrible Podcast — Talking Steelers’ Final 53-Man Roster Predictions, Early Cuts, Potential Outside Additions & More

Season 16, Episode 15 of The Terrible Podcast is now in the can. In this Monday morning show, Alex Kozora and I get right to discussing the list of 11 players that the Pittsburgh Steelers parted ways with after their Thursday night 2025 preseason finale. We also talk a little about the updated statuses of several injured players since the final preseason game ended, and that includes the positive news concerning rookie DL Derrick Harmon.

With the early housekeeping out of the way, Alex and I dive right into our final 53-man roster predictions for the Steelers with the team set to establish that initial unit by Tuesday afternoon. Surprisingly, Alex and I have quite a few differences this year when it comes to our final 53-man roster predictions for the Steelers, and perhaps the most since we both have been submitting them on the site.

We discuss whether there’s a chance the Steelers might trade away any players by Tuesday afternoon, and if QB Skylar Thompson might wind up being one of those players. We also discuss the possibility of the Steelers using a designated-to-return tag on rookie QB Will Howard. Might the Steelers decide to keep four quarterbacks on their initial 53-man roster to get Howard to the Reserve/Injured list without the use of a designated-to-return tag? We discuss that question some.

The Steelers could look to add some outside help to their roster in the next several days and especially at the tackle and wide receiver positions. Alex goes over the brief list of potential outside tackle additions that he has identified later in this show.

Will the Steelers have any boomerang players that go off and then back on their roster in the next several days? We address that question one last time before the initial 53-man roster is set for the 2025 season.

This 79-minute episode also discusses several other minor topics not noted in the recap, and we make sure to answer a few questions from listeners at the end of this show.

