The Athletic Ranks Steelers’ QB Situation Fifth Worst In The NFL

The Pittsburgh Steelers completely revamped their QB room this offseason. They ended up liking that room so much they kept all four players around, although Will Howard did hit the Injured Reserve on Thursday. Unfortunately, The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf doesn’t value the group the same way.

Ranking the 10 worst quarterback situations across the league in an article that posted Thursday, Yousuf had the Steelers fifth.

“[Aaron] Rodgers is only three years removed from winning league MVP honors, but he’ll turn 42 in December,” Yousuf wrote. “There’s virtually no chance the Steelers look elsewhere at quarterback if Rodgers is healthy, so the backup situation only comes into play if he is forced to miss time. But if that happens, it’s a collection of players in line who wouldn’t register in the top half of the league of backup quarterbacks.”

Yousuf questions Rodgers’ durability. That’s fair, since he’ll turn 42 this season, and does have a recent Achilles injury. However, in 2024, his first year removed from that injury, Rodgers did play all 17 games. It’s not like he’s incapable of playing a full season, and he had no injury issues in training camp.

Perhaps the most interesting analysis revolves around the Steelers’ backup QBs. Yousuf doesn’t think any of them are quality backup candidates, which is interesting. In recent years, both Mason Rudolph and Skylar Thompson have stepped into starting roles after being backups and have done well.

Rudolph started the last three games of the 2023 season after being QB3 and arguably saved the Steelers’ season. He won all three of his starts, leading the Steelers to the playoffs and putting together a solid performance in their Wild Card Round loss to the Bills. Thompson did the same for the Dolphins in Tua Tagovailoa’s absence, and he nearly beat the Bills in the playoffs. He’s coming off an extremely impressive preseason, one that convinced the Steelers to keep all their quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

Rodgers is one of the best to ever do it, and he’s coming off a terrific end to the 2024 season. In Rudolph and Thompson, the Steelers have two options who have starting experience and have done well in that role. Finally, there’s a rookie with a little more promise in Howard.

However, there isn’t a solid plan for the future. Rodgers is likely heading into his last season, once he makes his mind up. Between Rudolph and Thompson, only the former has another year left on his contract. Howard should be around for a couple years, but he’s a complete unknown at this point.

The Steelers have plenty of talent at QB. However, they don’t have a plan for the future just yet. Until that changes, they’ll likely stay near the bottom of these rankings.