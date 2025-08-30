The Athletic Predicts Monster Season For Steelers’ WR DK Metcalf: ‘Should See Significant Target Share’

When the Pittsburgh Steelers made a significant trade in early March to land wide receiver DK Metcalf from the Seattle Seahawks, the goal was to add a big-time threat in the passing game, one that could dominate opponents.

Adding quarterback Aaron Rodgers to the mix should help Metcalf significantly improve this season, especially in offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme.

That was on display throughout training camp as Metcalf was a force for the Steelers, especially on quick hitters and in red zone work, where Metcalf could rack up a number of touchdowns. Ahead of the 2025 season, The Athletic sees a monster season ahead for Metcalf, predicting he finds the end zone 10-plus times.

“Each Steelers practice begins with a drill called Seven Shots — a series of seven snaps from the 2-yard line. Throughout training camp, quarterback Aaron Rodgers continuously targeted Metcalf in this period. Rodgers still has the lightning-quick release to throw the ball into tight windows, especially near the goal line,” The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo writes of his bold prediction for Metcalf and the Steelers. “Metcalf’s 6-foot-4, 230-pound frame and physical playing style has helped him beat defensive backs on slants, outs and other quick hitters. The fact that the Steelers don’t have a clear-cut No. 2 receiver also helps Metcalf’s cause.

“Without a lot of depth at the position, Metcalf should see a significant target share — and maybe even a career best — in this new-look Steelers offense.”

During training camp, Metcalf dominated the target share in Latrobe. According to stats tracked by Steelers Depot’s Alex Kozora, Metcalf generated 49 targets. The next closest weapon was recently-cut wide receiver Robert Woods, who had 29 targets in training camp.

In those 49 targets, Metcalf hauled in 29 passes and scored 10 touchdowns, good for a catch percentage of 59.2%. He developed strong chemistry with Rodgers, serving as a suite mate with him during the three weeks in Latrobe, speeding up the quarterback-wide receiver chemistry in a big way.

Though the Steelers still have some questions at wide receiver behind Metcalf, they have a true, ball-dominant No. 1 option, one that Rodgers raves about.

Metcalf had a career-high 141 targets during the 2022 season in Seattle, and he finished with 90 receptions for 1,048 yards and six touchdowns. He could see a similar number of targets and receptions in Pittsburgh in Year 1, though hopefully the yards per reception (11.6) would be much higher than that season.

While the Steelers might be a run-first offense under Smith, Metcalf should dominate the workload in the passing game. Finding the end zone 10-plus times should have him in the All-Pro discussion, which should immediately be a great return on investment for the Steelers.